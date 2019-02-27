Englewood Senior Softball Results
Gold Division
Feb. 20
Rum Bay Pirates 21, Howards 9
End Zone 19, Key Agency 15
New Faull Inn 22, Beyond the Sea 21
Norma Jean’s 10, Ricaltini’s 9
Feb. 22
New Faull Inn 12, Key Agency 12
Beyond the Sea 19, Howards 15
Rum Bay Pirates 16, Norma Jean’s 8
End Zone 16, Ricaltini’s 9
Silver Division
Feb. 18
Old Dawgs 18, Green Hornets 8
Riverwood Relics 17, Ben’s Barbershop 9
Blues Brothers 15, Purple Panthers 12
Landy’s 13, Yellow Jackets 12
Feb. 19
Blues Brothers 15, Purple Panthers 10
Riverwood Relics 21, Ben’s Barbershop 1
Old Dawgs 19, Green Hornets 17
Landys 10, Yellow Jackets 0
Feb. 21
Green Hornets 24, Purple Panthers 19
Old Dawgs 20, Landys 10
Blues Brothers 21, Riverwood Relics 20
Yellow Jackets 11, Ben’s Barbershop 9
Bronze Division
Feb. 19
Legends 11, Classics 7
Feb. 21
Legends 15, Classics 10
Gold Division Standings
Team Wins Losses
New Faull Inn 11 1
Rum Bay Pirates 8 4
Key Agency 7 5
End Zone 7 5
Norma Jean’s 5 7
Beyond the Sea 5 7
Ricaltini’s 3 9
Howards 2 10
Silver Division Standings
Team Wins Losses
Landy’s 11 1
Yellow Jackets 8 4
Old Dawgs 7 5
Blues Brothers 7 5
Riverwood Relics 6 6
Purple Panthers 3 9
Ben’sBarbershop 3 9
Green Hornets 3 9
Bronze Division Standings
Team Wins Losses
Legends 4 2
Classics 2 4
