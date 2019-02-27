Englewood Senior Softball Results

Gold Division

Feb. 20

Rum Bay Pirates 21, Howards 9

End Zone 19, Key Agency 15

New Faull Inn 22, Beyond the Sea 21

Norma Jean’s 10, Ricaltini’s 9

Feb. 22

New Faull Inn 12, Key Agency 12

Beyond the Sea 19, Howards 15

Rum Bay Pirates 16, Norma Jean’s 8

End Zone 16, Ricaltini’s 9

Silver Division

Feb. 18

Old Dawgs 18, Green Hornets 8

Riverwood Relics 17, Ben’s Barbershop 9

Blues Brothers 15, Purple Panthers 12

Landy’s 13, Yellow Jackets 12

Feb. 19

Blues Brothers 15, Purple Panthers 10

Riverwood Relics 21, Ben’s Barbershop 1

Old Dawgs 19, Green Hornets 17

Landys 10, Yellow Jackets 0

Feb. 21

Green Hornets 24, Purple Panthers 19

Old Dawgs 20, Landys 10

Blues Brothers 21, Riverwood Relics 20

Yellow Jackets 11, Ben’s Barbershop 9

Bronze Division

Feb. 19

Legends 11, Classics 7

Feb. 21

Legends 15, Classics 10

Gold Division Standings

Team Wins Losses

New Faull Inn 11 1

Rum Bay Pirates 8 4

Key Agency 7 5

End Zone 7 5

Norma Jean’s 5 7

Beyond the Sea 5 7

Ricaltini’s 3 9

Howards 2 10

Silver Division Standings

Team Wins Losses

Landy’s 11 1

Yellow Jackets 8 4

Old Dawgs 7 5

Blues Brothers 7 5

Riverwood Relics 6 6

Purple Panthers 3 9

Ben’sBarbershop 3 9

Green Hornets 3 9

Bronze Division Standings

Team Wins Losses

Legends 4 2

Classics 2 4

