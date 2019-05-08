ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood SKY baseball team lost its last two games of the season to Inspiration Academy this past week.
The Storm hosted Inspiration Academy Tuesday in a middle school game and lost 8-4. On Thursday, the Storm traveled to Palmetto and fell 12-4. It was the third time the Storm had lost to Inspiration Academy and they finished their first-ever season with a 2-6 season.
In the first game, Aiden McNanna was the first Storm pitcher, going five innings. Troy Reames relieved him and pitched the final two. The Storm hit the ball fairly well but couldn’t stop the visitors.
Thursday afternoon, Inspiration Academy dominated the Storm. Reames had a sacrifice fly to drive in an Englewood SKY run and another base runner scored on a throwing error on the same play. Brady Kern also had a run-scoring double for the Storm. Bryson Vaughn pitched for the Storm (four innings) and had a solid overall game.
“They (Inspiration Academy) were the best team we played all season,” said Storm head coach Nathan Long. “Most of our games we were competitive in. But Inspiration Academy is really good.”
Englewood SKY was competitive with area rivals Venice SKY and Imagine School North Port. They split with Venice SKY and lost two one-run games to Imagine.
Long was pleased with the team’s effort in its first-ever season.
“We have a lot of inexperienced players and they learned a lot,” Long said. “Some of our players will be active during the offseason. We have three players involved in travel ball and some of the other players participate in recreation baseball. Some of our players are also active with other sports at school.”
The team has a good number of eighth graders, but there are several seventh and sixth graders who should lead the team next season.
The Storm have had a strong sports program this school year. The girls basketball team won the Suncoast Florida League championship and had an unbeaten season. The tennis team finished first in the regular season and is in the playoffs this week. The girls soccer team, girls volleyball team and the flag football team all finished second in the league.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.