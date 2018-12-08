ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood SKY girls basketball team finished the regular season with an 8-0 record Tuesday night, rolling over the visiting Venice SKY 42-14. They have the top seed and will host Imagine School of North Port at 4 p.m. Monday in the Florida Suncoast League semifinals.
The championship game will be Thursday evening. If the Storm win Tuesday, they will be the host for the finals.
There never was any doubt in the Storm's easy victory over Venice SKY. Englewood took a 14-4 edge over the visitors by the end of the first quarter, controlling the boards and forcing numerous turnovers. They led 24-5 at halftime and cruised in for the victory from there.
Jacoby Maldonado, Taylor Orris and Abby Huthman each scored 8 points for the winners as they had a balanced attack.
"We played well, but it wasn't our best game of the season," SKY girls coach Erica Olson said. "The competition wasn't that strong. Makenzie Kelly did a really good job for us at point guard."
But Olson praised the team's overall effort for the regular season.
'We had a lot of depth and balance," she said. "We were very strong defensively and our offense has done very well."
Boys game
In the boys game, it was a different story for Englewood SKY. The Storm fell 29-10. Venice outscored Englewood 16-4 in the final quarter to break open what had been a close game.
Luke Jaques led the Storm with 4 points. Austin Werden did a good job on the boards and defensively for Englewood SKY, but the visitors had too much size and the Storm had trouble penetrating inside. The Storm boys finished the season at 1-7 and will not be in the league playoffs.
The previous Thursday, the SKY girls stayed undefeated with a 42-18 victory over Rowlett in Bradenton. The Storm boys lost 35-18.
Folowing the basketball season, there will be a Christmas break. Then the Storm will resume play with boys and girls soccer, golf, tennis, softball and possibly baseball.
