ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood SKY Middle School girls basketball team will play for the Florida Suncoast League championship Thursday on its home court. The Storm rolled past visiting Imagine North Port 35-18 Monday in the semifinals. Englewood will play either Sarasota School of Arts and Sciences or Lincoln for the championship at 4 p.m.
Englewood SKY, now 9-0, jumped to an 8-4 lead over the Sharks at the end of the first quarter and gradually pulled away for the victory.
The Storm, who defeated the Sharks 24-16 in their regular-season contest, used the things that have worked all season for them — strong defense and rebounding. The Storm dominated the boards with their height advantage. Several times they had five or six chances to score with offensive rebounds, and they prevented the shorter Sharks from consistently penetrating inside for easy baskets.
The Storm led 18-6 at halftime and led 26-9 going into the final quarter.
"Yes, defense and rebounding were again the difference for us," said Storm coach Erica Storm. "And they should be the difference again Thursday."
Taylor Orris had 9 points and Abby Huthman added 8 for the winners. The rest of the Englewood SKY players contributed some points plus tough defense and good passing.
The Sharks were the fourth seed in the playoffs (as the Storm were the first seed) and finished the season with a 4-4 record. Makayla Rossbach led the Sharks with 10 points, but the rest of their offense wasn't in gear.
Following the league basketball playoffs, there will be a long holiday break for the Storm athletic program. Boys and girls soccer seasons will begin in late January. They will be followed by tennis, golf, softball and baseball. This will be the first baseball season in the school's history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.