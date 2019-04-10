ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood SKY golf team opened its season Thursday with an impressive 152-169 victory over rival Venice SKY at the Myakka Pines Golf Club.
Mason Long was the medalist for the Storm, carding a 35 for six holes. Nolan Yusk added a 36, Torey Miccio a 37 and Hunter LaChance made a 44.
“We did very well,” said Englewood SKY coach Jeff Underwood. “They played well as a team and showed a lot of etiquette on the course.”
The Storm are relatively inexperienced with just two returnees from last season’s team, Yusk and Miccio, according to Underwood.
The Storm have Myakka Pines as their home course for the entire season. They will play teams from around the area, mostly from Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties.
Englewood SKY will take on host Sarasota Military Academy Thursday at the Tatum Ridge Golf Links in Sarasota.
The Storm tennis team will play at Palmetto Charter School Thursday.
Ainger wrestling
The L.A. Ainger Middle School wrestling team opens its season at home at 5:30 p.m. Thursday against Murdock. Mike Schyck is the Cougars coach. Schyck also is the head coach at Lemon Bay High School where he won state championships as a high school wrestler. The Cougars did well in the dual meets last season, but finished fourth in the Charlotte County meet because several of their wrestlers were unable to compete in it.
Punta Gorda won the county championship and probably will be favored to win again this season.
The Cougars will be at Port Charlotte April 18 and Punta Gorda April 25. Following the wrestling dual meet season, the Cougars will participate in the county meet May 4 at Charlotte High School.
