ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Pop Warner organizers are still trying to find a way to have a flag football league in the spring.
The Englewood Armour Under the Lights flag football season was canceled because of a low turnout and fields were unavailable.
"We're still trying to get a league going," said new Pop Warner Cats president Greg Truisi. "We hope we can get a season going sometime around April when the field (at Ann Dever Regional Park) is available."
A women's lacrosse tournament is scheduled for the complex in March. Teams from all over the Southeastern United States are scheduled to participate in the tournament.
The Pop Warner board met Thursday and hopes to meet again Jan. 15 to discuss the possibility of a flag football season. The board also discussed how to get more players, their parents and local businesses involved.
"That's what we want to do," Truisi said. "Get more people involved with the program. That can help the program."
Besides Truisi, Christine Reilly is the Cats' vice-president and Shane Whitmore is the Cats' athletic director.
SKY sports start
In other Englewood youth sports news, the Englewood SKY Middle School boys and girls soccer teams will open their seasons later this month. Last year, the SKY girls team finished second in the Florida Sun Coast League playoffs, falling to Imagine School North Port 3-0 in the finals. The girls finished with a 4-1-1 record.
The Englewood SKY boys team lost to Imagine School 5-1 in the semifinals and finished the season with a 5-1-1 record. Englewood SKY has already had a successful athletic program so far this school year, as the girls basketball team won the league championship with an undefeated record.
