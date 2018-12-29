ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Under Armour Under the Lights youth flag football program has been canceled for this winter season.
“Just not enough kids have signed up, and the county (Charlotte) doesn’t want the flag football games to be played at the San Casa complex at this time,” said Greg Truisi, director of the flag football program. “There is going to be a college women’s lacrosse tournament that is going to be played there around March, and they want the field to be in good shape.”
There is still a chance there will be a youth flag football season played over the winter or spring. Truisi and other people are trying to get a program up and running without the Under Armour sponsor. They want to have cheaper signup prices for the players.
“We’re still going to try and find a way to play the flag football season there (at the San Casa complex),” Truisi said. “But it would probably be played later than it would have been originally planned.”
Many of the coaches in the Englewood Pop Warner Cats program have signed up to help coach in the flag football organization, although Pop Warner is not affiliated with the flag football organization.
Truisi is scheduled to be the president of the Englewood Cats Pop Warner organization starting Jan. 1. He will replace Bob Norus. Shane Whitmore will be the athletic director of the Cats, replacing Lonne Moore. Both Truisi and Whitmore have coached with the Cats for several years.
Truisi and other people involved with the Cats are trying to get the players and their families more interested.
“We’re trying to get the families more involved,” Truisi said. “Also, possibly get some help from local businesses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.