The Englewood Wildcats girls seventh-grade basketball team and the Junior Mantas boys youth basketball teams participated in the Southwest Florida-Central Florida Classic Saturday and Sunday at Charlotte High School and Punta Gorda Middle School.
The Wildcats, made up of girls from the Venice and Englewood area, finished first in the seventh-grade division and had a 3-1 record. They won the championship game Sunday afternoon at Charlotte High School, defeating the Queens 27-22 in a hard-fought contest.
The Wildcats led most of the way and avenged a Saturday loss to the Queens. Leah Zappa of the Wildcats was named most valuable player in the division. She had 13 rebounds against the Queens in the finals and 19 against Fusion in a 36-26 victory in the semifinals. Zappa had 15 points in the semifinals. Jayda Lanham, the daughter of L.A. Ainger Middle School coach Maria Lanham (also an assistant for the Wildcats), had 19 rebounds against the Queens and 21 against Fusion. She scored 8 points against Fusion. Addy Ivery led the Wildcats scoring against Queens in the championship game, scoring 11.
Saturday, the Wildcats lost to the Queens and beat Fusion.
“We played well,” said Wildcats head coach Ann Ross. “We changed our defense the second time we played the Queens and it helped.”
Junior Mantas
The Junior Mantas seventh grade boys team finished second. They defeated Naples 65-32 Sunday morning behind Lucas Newcomb’s 30 points. But the Junior Mantas fell to a taller and deeper Charlotte Swiss team 67-44 in the finals. The Junior Mantas only suited up seven players and one of them didn’t play because he was injured. The Charlotte team had at least twice as many players.
Newcomb, however, was outstanding in the victory over Naples. He shot the ball well, rebounded and did a good job of bringing the ball down court and breaking the press.
In the sixth-grade division, the Junior Mantas finished at 0-3. Still, they have shown steady improvement.
“We did well in spurts,” said Junior Mantas assistant coach Matt Wojcik. “We didn’t have a lot of players.”
Prehaps the most exciting game of the challenge came in the boys eighth-grade finals. Charlotte defeated Naples 62-58 in overtime after making a 3-point basket to force the game into overtime.
Tinan Becker scored 27 to lead the winners and was named most valuable player. Becker was a key in Woodland Middle School’s second-place finish in the Sarasota County tournament this past season.
