The Fusion soccer team is gearing up this spring for a run at a championship.
The team, which consists of 14- and 15-year-old players from Englewood, North Port and Venice, is part of the Englewood Youth Soccer Association. Over the last few months, they’ve played all over Florida and are headed for the State Championships in Auburndale on April 27. A win there would advance them to the regional bracket of the President’s Cup Tournament in Austin, Texas, this June.
The team is currently fundraising to help defer the cost of travel in their “Road to Regionals.” They’re planning a bake sale for 9 a.m. to noon April 20 at the Boca Grande Post Office. If you would like to donate baked goods, contact Jennifer Constant at 941-681-1561.
The group is looking for fundraising opportunities and sponsorships, and is part of the nonprofit EYSA. For more information, contact coach Dennis Johnson at dennisjohnson@gmail.com. You can also follow the team on Facebook by liking EYSA Fusion U15 Girls Soccer.
