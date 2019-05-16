ENGLEWOOD — The Lemon Bay Junior Mantas seventh-grade boys basketball team came through with probably their best effort of the season when they won the Charlotte Classic championship May 11-12.
The Junior Mantas won all five games they played. They defeated the Fort Myers Warriors twice, including a 54-49 victory in the finals Sunday. Tournament most valuable player Luke Newcomb scored 23 points and pulled down 16 rebounds for the winners. Cody Mayes added 12 points and 12 rebounds while Joey Scott and Kadan Kier played well on defense.
Lemon Bay opened the tournament with an easy 60-29 victory over the North Port Elite on Saturday. Newcomb scored 33 points and added 18 rebounds. Mayes added 22 points and 15 rebounds while Cooper Benedict scored 18 and pulled down 12 rebounds.
The Junior Mantas then routed North Port's regular team 105-27 as Newcomb scored a personal high 42 points and had 19 rebounds. Benedict scored 19 and had 16 rebounds.
With the two wins, the Junior Mantas advanced to Sunday's championship bracket. They beat the Warriors for the first time 57-50. Newcomb scored 22 points and had 14 rebounds, Benedict scored 13 and had 8 rebounds while Mayes had 10 and 11 rebounds.
"This game was close all the way," Junior Mantas head coach Bobby Bounds said. "We played outstanding defense. Kadan did especially well in that area."
The Junior Mantas then blasted Charlotte 75-46 as Newcomb scored 28 and had 10 boards. Mayes added 18 and 15 rebounds and Amry Wells scored 15, mostly on outside shooting.
That led to the championship game and the Junior Mantas ended up with a 58-18 record.
"We've improved a lot," said Bounds. "Joey Scott has been the most improved player on the team."
The Junior Mantas went 1-2 in the record, with the win coming against Cape Coral 46-41. Mikey Munz was the top player for the sixth-grade team as he has been most of the season.
Lemon Bay will finish up the regular tournament season with a top-rated tournament May 25-26 in Orlando. The Junior Mantas are rated eighth in the state in Division I and will be meeting some of the top teams.
