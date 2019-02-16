ENGLEWOOD — Junior Mantas boys seventh-grade basketball team finished at 0-4 in the Southwest Florida Classic Sunday at L.A. Ainger Middle School.
But the team saved its best for last. The Junior Mantas played the Warriors from Cape Coral tough before falling 47-45 in their final contest. The game was close all the way.
Lucas Newcomb was again the standout in the final game for the Junior Mantas. He scored 28 points and grabbed numerous rebounds. Guard Amry Wells added 13 points, including two 3-point field goals.
The Junior Mantas took an early lead, but trailed 27-25 at halftime. They battled back to take a 43-40 lead late in the second half.
The Warriors scored seven straight to take a 47-43 lead. Newcomb made a field goal with about eight seconds left to cut the lead to 47-45. A last-second shot by the Junior Mantas just missed.
“This was our best game of the tournament,” Junior Mantas head coach Bobby Bounds said. “We shot the ball well, passed and rebounded well. We just made a couple of mistakes and that hurt us. They (the Warriors) have a lot of quickness.”
Earlier Sunday, the Junior Mantas fell to the Charlotte Swiss 64-41. Newcomb led the Junior Mantas with 18 points and Wells added 11 points. Charlotte had a big height advantage and that worked in their favor.”
“They had one player who we couldn’t stop, and that was the difference,” Bounds said.
The Junior Mantas opened the tournament Saturday by losing to Tampa Hoops Mission 61-53. Newcomb scored 23 points and Wells scored 12. Cooper Benedict added 10. Then the Junior Manta Rays were edged by a Sarasota team 53-51. Newcomb scored 21 points while Wells and Benedict both added 9 points.
Teams from all over Southwest Florida participated in the tournament.
The Junior Mantas seventh graders are students at L.A. Ainger. Some of them played on the Cougars’ team last fall. Besides Newcomb and Wells, Cody Mayes and Benedict are two other key players for the Junior Mantas.
The Junior Mantas will play the Charlotte Swiss again again Feb. 21 at the L.A. Ainger gymnasium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.