PORT CHARLOTTE — Englewood’s Junior Mantas boys basketball seventh-grade team finished second in the Okeechobee Nation Tournament Jan. 26-27.
The Junior Mantas finished with a 2-2 record. They opened with a 72-28 rout of Treasure Coast. Luke Newcomb led the winners with 26 points. Cody Mayes added 18, and Cooper Benedict scored 12 as the Junior Mantas dominated the entire contest.
The Junior Mantas then rolled over the Okeechobee Nation 68-12. Newcomb led the scoring again with 25. Mayes added 13, and Benedict scored 10.
The Junior Mantas then lost two close games Sunday by scores of 58-48 to the Treasure Coast Warriors and 60-58 to the Fort Lauderdale Empire. Newcomb again led the team with 39 points in the two contests. Guard Amry Wells also played well in the fourth game, scoring 10 against Fort Lauderdale Empire. Benedict made 12 against Fort Lauderdale Empire.
“We played very well,” said Junior Mantas head coach Bobby Bounds. “Luke injured himself in the first game but was still able to play. We played much better than we did in our first tournament of the season.”
The Junior Mantas will play in the Southwest Florida Showcase Feb. 9-10 at Charlotte High School. Some of the top seventh-grade teams in the area will participate in the tournament.
L.A. Ainger girls basketball-volleyball coach Marla Lanham’s West Coast Wildcats basketball team will play in its first tournament in the Showcase.
