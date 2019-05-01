ENGLEWOOD — The Lemon Bay Junior Mantas seventh- and sixth-grade boys basketball teams took decisive victories over the visiting North Port Elite Thursday at L.A. Ainger Middle School’s gym.
The seventh-grade team rolled over North Port 66-35 behind Luke Newcomb’s 26 points and 18 rebounds. Newcomb has been the leading scorer and rebounder for the Junior Mantas all season.
Cody Mayes added 15 points and 14 rebounds, while Cade Keir added 12 and played tough defense. All of the seventh-grade players contributed as the team has gotten strong play from its bench. The Junior Mantas led virtually the entire game in raising their record to 38-18.
The Junior Mantas played the North Port Elite’s eighth-grade team but still dominated .
In the sixth-grade contest, the Junior Mantas won their first game of the season after 24 losses with an impressive 38-17 victory. Mikey Munz led the Junior Mantas with 12 points. Wesley Stines added eight points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Stines also is a standout pitcher for the Englewood Little League’s Lemon Bay Funeral Home team which won the major division regular-season championship.
“We’re really coming along,” said Junior Mantas head coach Bobby Bounds about the seventh-grade team. “We’ve started to show our talents. And our sixth-grade team is getting better with some progress.”
The Junior Mantas will participate in the Charlotte Classic Saturday and Sunday and will host the tournament along with Charlotte. Games will be played in Punta Gorda and L.A. Ainger’s gym in Englewood.
The Junior Mantas will continue play until the end of May.
