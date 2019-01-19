PORT CHARLOTTE — The Englewood Junior Mantas boys youth basketball organization will finally resume play when it participates in the Okeechobee Tournament Jan. 26-27. They were supposed to play in the Martin Luther King Classic in Fort Myers this weekend, but it was canceled because of not enough players and teams, according to Junior Mantas head coach Bobby Bounds.
The team has been off since the week before Christmas.
There will be competition in the fourth-, fifth-, sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade divisions at Okeechobee. There will be Junior Mantas teams in every division except the eighth grade.
“We’re not playing in the eighth grade division,” Bounds said. “We only have two eighth graders (Jace Huber and Sean Perry) and they won’t be able to be there that weekend. Our seventh-grade teams has most of the players from last year’s L.A. Ainger Middle School team.”
Cooper Benedict, Cody Mayes, Amry Wells and Luke Newcomb are some of the seventh-grade players who did well for the Cougars last fall.
Following the Okeechobee tournament, the Junior Mantas will prepare for their Division I Adidas League season in February and also home games. The season will continue into May.
In Lemon Bay High School boys junior varsity basketball, the Manta Rays are 8-3 after defeating DeSoto County last Saturday. They will play at Cape Coral tonight (Saturday) along with the Manta Rays’ boys varsity squad. Bounds also is one of the Manta Rays coaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.