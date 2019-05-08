ENGLEWOOD — Lemon Bay Funeral Home concluded an outstanding regular season by defeating Key Agency, 8-4, in the Englewood Little League major division championship game Saturday night at the Englewood Sports Park.
LBFH finished the season with a 17-2 record. They lost their first game to Key Agency, but won 17 of their next 18 games. Key Agency finished at 9-11-1. But both teams, along with third-place R.J. LaBadie Construction, will participate in the annual Battle of the Border tournament at the Atwater Community Park in North Port, probably starting May 18.
Key Agency took a brief 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning, but Lemon Bay Funeral Home tied the score in the bottom of the inning. They took the lead for good with three runs in the bottom of the third for a 4-1 lead. Riley Williams and starting pitcher Wesley Stines belted run-scoring doubles in that inning to spark the winners. They added four more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning with Malone McKimmey’s three-run triple the big blow.
Key Agency scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning to cut the lead to 8-4, but relief pitcher Luke Brown got the final batter to ground out, and the LBFH players celebrated their victory.
The game featured probably the league’s two best pitchers going at each other. Stines threw a no-hitter earlier in the season and Key Agency’s Drew Smith threw a no-hitter against LBFH in the season opener. Stines pitched 4 2/3 innings in Saturday’s championship game and reached his pitch count limit. Brown pitched the rest of the way. Smith was the starting pitcher for Key Agency.
“Pitching was the key for us,” said LBFH manager Shane Whitehead. “We had two really good pitchers in Wesley and Luke. We played well the whole season.”
“We were bothered by injuries much of the season,” said Key Agency manager Sean Kirsten. “But we played better in the last few games, winning three of four before tonight.”
Key Agency blanked R.J. LaBadie Construction 9-0 in the semifinals Thursday.
Elks beat Venice
Kirsten’s Englewood Elks junior division team outscored host Venice 11-7 Saturday morning after gaining an 11-0 edge. The Elks are now 9-2. The Elks will play Venice again at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Englewood Sports Park in the final regular-season game of the season.
The Elks played Venice in all of their games this season.
