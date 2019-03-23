ENGLEWOOD — Lemon Bay Funeral Home lost its first Englewood Little League major division game of the season to Key Agency in a no-hitter. Since then they haven't lost a game.
They won their sixth straight game Thursday night at the Englewood Sports Park, defeating the same Key Agency team 9-2. Drew Smith, who threw the no-hitter against Key Agency, pitched well Thursday. The difference was LBFH's overall game has much improved.
"We had some good hits," said Lemon Bay Funeral Home manager Shane Whitehead. "But it was our pitching and defense that was the big key for us.
"This time we got to hit better than we did when we played him the first time (the no-hitter)."
Luke Brown and Wesley Stines pitched for the winners and controlled the game most of the way.
"I thought we played fairly well," said Key Agency manager Sean Kirsten. "We'll come back."
Wednesday night, R.J. LaBadie Construction had a big night in rolling over Key Agency 10-2.
LaBadie's Eric Sweiderk belted a two-run home run in the third inning to spark his team's offense. He also was the starting pitcher. Drew Moorman had a big bat for R.J. LaBadie, belting a triple for an RBI. Jordan Kirsten was the starting pitcher for Key Agency, going 4⅓ innings. Tyler Whitmore pitched the last ⅔ of an inning for the winners.
The spring break has begun and the Little League teams are off until March 27 (Wednesday) for all the divisions. Games in the major, minor, rookie and T-ball divisions are played Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Kirsten's Junior division Englewood Elks team is also off until the end of spring break. They will play Venice the rest of the season until the District 16 playoffs.
