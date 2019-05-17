NORTH PORT — Lemon Bay Funeral Home won the Englewood Little League major division championship two weeks ago, and was the only team from the league to win a game in the Battle of the Borders tournament in North Port this week.
LBFH opened the tournament with a tense 3-2 victory over the Lawyers from Venice Wednesday evening. Wesley Stines was the winning pitcher for Lemon Bay Funeral Home as he went 5⅓ innings. Wyatt Seckel pitched the final two-thirds of an inning and struck out the last batter to secure the win.
"We took an early lead but things got pretty intense towards the (end of the) game," said LBFH manager Shane Whitehead."We only had two hits but our pitchers did the job well."
Colton Whitehead had both LBFH hits.
Thursday evening LBFH fell behind Moose Lodge of Venice early and lost 12-0 in a four-inning game. Moose Lodge will now play the North Port champion Tigers at 10 a.m. today (Saturday) in one semifinal game.
Riley Wilson was the starting pitcher for LBFH. Seckel relieved Wilson and pitched the rest of the way.
Tuesday night Key Agency, which finished second in the Englewood league, fell to a strong Roberts Insurance team from Venice 14-2. Key Agency fell behind early and could never catch up. Drew Smith pitched for Key Agency. Tyler Whitmore and Jordan Kirsten scored Key Agency's runs.
"We just had a lot of injuries this season," said Key Agency manager Sean Kirsten. "I had to bring a minor division player up for this tournament."
Key Agency's loss lost some sting when Roberts Insurance defeated top-seeded Kiwanis 12-9 in nine innings Thursday night to reach the semifinals.
The other Englewood major division team, R.J. LaBadie Construction, lost to the North Port champion Tigers 13-1 Wednesday night. The Tigers and their North Port rival Rays are in the semifinals today.
Kirsten's junior division team, the Englewood Elks, will probably be represented on Englewood's all-stars for the District 16 All-Star tournament next month. Kirsten also will be a coach for the Englewood 10-12 All-Stars in the District 16 tournament which will start in June at Twin Lakes Park in Sarasota. Whitehead will be the manager.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.