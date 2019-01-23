The Lemon Bay Manta Rays’ wrestling team advanced to the Florida Elite 8 after defeating Admiral Farragut and then Sarasota Military Academy on Thursday in the Regional Duals Championship matches.
The wrestling duals is a team competition where each weight class from a given school wrestles against that same weight class from another school in a tournament-style bracket. The winners advance in the tournament. It is a team competition, so even if a few of the wrestlers lose in their individual weight class matches, they advance in the competition with their team because it is based on accumulative points team versus team.
