ENGLEWOOD — The Lemon Bay High School’s boys junior varsity and freshman basketball teams took hard-fought victories over visiting Ida Baker and Charlotte on Dec. 21.
The Manta Rays junior varsity team overcame an injury to 6-foot-5 sophomore center Morgan McNulty early in the third quarter for a 64-59 victory over Ida Baker. McNulty, who scored 10 in the first half, suffered an apparent sprained ankle early in the third quarter, according to Manta Rays junior varsity coach Jason Jones.
Lemon Bay, now 6-3, led 36-19 at halftime. But after McNulty’s injury, the visitors came back strong, tying the score at 58-58 late in the game. But the Manta Rays took a 62-59 lead with some free throws. Then the Bulldogs tried to tie the game with less than 10 seconds left, but the Manta Rays’ Zak Morrill stole the ball and raced for a layup as the game ended.
Freshman Jacob Newcomb led the Manta Rays JV with 17. Morrill, a 5-9 freshman, added 9.
Lemon Bay jumped to a 17-5 lead after one quarter and led the entire way until a few seconds in the final quarter. The Bulldogs used a strong press and some inside shooting to come back on the Manta Rays.
“Morgan’s a dominating player out there,” Jones said.”He can shoot, grab rebounds and play defense. It doesn’t look like a serious injury.
“We’ve improved a lot since the start of the season. We lost to this team (Ida Baker) in the first game of the season (64-56).”
Freshmen win
In the freshman game, the Manta Rays outscored Charlotte 47-40 to raise their record to 2-1. Alex Sisson sank two free throws late in the game to help clinch the victory for the Manta Rays. Sisson led the Manta Rays with 11 points. Zach Munz added 10 points as the winners had a balanced attack.
The game was close all the way. Lemon Bay led 11-9 at the end of the first quarter and 22-19 at halftime. The Tarpons closed the gap to 31-30 at the end of the third quarter. But the Manta Rays put the game away with free throws late in the final quarter.
“We lost to them (Charlotte 59-28) in a running clock earlier in the season,” said Lemon Bay freshman coach Steve Saponara. “The difference this time was we practiced hard at practice to improve, particularly on defense. We used a man defense the entire game and it worked.”
The junior varsity will return to play Jan. 8 with a home game against Island Coast.
