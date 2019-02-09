ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood SKY girls soccer team appears to be picking up where the Storm girls basketball team finished up. The basketball team won the Southwest Florida League championship with a perfect record.
Now, the soccer team is off to a really hot start. They raised their record to 2-0 with an easy 8-0 shutout of Rowlette Tuesday at Englewood Sports Park. It was their second straight 8-0 victory. They opened the season Jan. 31 with a shutout victory over visiting Venice SKY.
Tuesday, they scored their first goal just 30 seconds into the match when Jacoby Maldonado scored the first of her four goals. They scored four more in the first half and led 5-0 at halftime. They scored three goals in less than 12 minutes to end the game via the 8-goal mercy rule. Besides Maldonado, Makenzie Kelley scored two goals for the winners. Both were key players on the girls basketball team.
The other SKY goals were scored by Bella Swelland and Pressly Englelauf. The Storm dominated every phase of the contest, putting constant pressure on the Rowlette goalie and not allowing the visitor many chances to score. Madison Eeis-Elbara was in goal for the winners and played flawlessly.
“We passed the ball very well,” said SKY girls coach Erica Olson, who also coached girls basketball. “And our defense very strong. All in all, I’m very pleased.”
Boys game
The boys team had less success, losing to Rowlette 3-0. Englewood SKY only has two eighth graders on the squad. The visitors led 2-0 at halftime and the Storm limited them to one goal in the second half. Englewood is now 0-2. They opened with a 2-1 loss to Venice SKY. Rowlette is 2-0 on the season.
“We’re very young,” said first-year SKY coach Curtis Lynch. “With just two eighth graders, we’re looking to improve as the season goes on and build for next season. I thought our center midfielder Jarrett Power did very well. So did Ethan Grossenbacher.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.