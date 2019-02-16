ENGLEWOOD — Things just keep getting better for the Englewood SKY Middle School girls soccer team.
The Storm raised their record to 5-0 in Florida Suncoast League action Thursday afternoon at the Englewood Sports Park with a 3-0 shutout of Team Success from Palmetto.
Englewood SKY was never in trouble as it quickly scored two goals in the first half and added another one early in the second half. All the goals were scored by Jacoby Maldonado; one on a penalty kick and the others on regular shots.
The Storm controlled the match throughout with goalie Madison Reis-Elbara preventing the visitors from getting any good shots.
“We played very well,” said Storm girls coach Erica Olson. “Jacoby again was outstanding on offense and Madison did very well as did our whole defense. I’m very pleased.”
Tuesday, the Storm defeated host Imagine School of Lakewood Ranch 4-1.
The girls will play at Palmetto Charter School at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Boys team
Englewood SKY’s boys team remained winless with a hard fought 2-0 loss to Team Success. The Storm, now 0-4, had their chances.
“We had three breakaways where we just couldn’t score,” said Storm boys coach Curtis Lynch. “We had some other opportunities also. We’re getting better. Levi Wooten at midfield, Braden Krejci at forward and our goalie Vitalis Zidanavicius did well.”
Tuesday, the Storm boys will play Sarasota Leadership Academy in Venice at 4 p.m.
