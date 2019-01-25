ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood SKY boys and girls soccer teams will open the season Thursday against visiting Venice SKY at the Englewood Sports Park. Both matches will start at 4 p.m.
Erica Olson, who coached the SKY girls basketball team to the Florida Suncoast League championship, is the girls head soccer coach. Curtis Lynch is the boys head soccer coach.
Last season, the SKY girls finished second in the Florida Suncoast League, losing to Imagine School North Port, 3-0, in the finals. The SKY girls finished at 4-1-1 on the overall season. The Englewood boys team lost in the semifinals but still finished with a 5-1-1 record.
Olson has eight returnees from last season' team. Mackenzie Kelley, Jacoby Maldonado, Bella Swelland and Madison Reis-Elbara are four of the key returnees. There are 14 girls on the team. Several of the players have played on the basketball team and know how to win games. The school's volleyball team also did well this school year, finishing second in the league playoffs.
"The key for us will be to play good defense and work together as a team," Olson said. "We also have to take advantage of our opportunities."
Lynch is in his first year as SKY boys coach. He came to Englewood SKY from Sarasota Christian where he coached the boys soccer team for 20 years.
"Our defense is pretty strong," Lynch said as he watched his players go through drills Tuesday at the school's practice field. "But we haven't yet put together our entire team. We should continue to improve."
