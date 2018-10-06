ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood SKY Academy girls volleyball and boys flag football teams won convicing victories over host Rowlett Tuesday in Bradenton. Both Storm teams are now 4-1.
The flag football team won 33-20 behind the standout passing of quarterback Braden Krejci. Krejci threw touchdown passes to Austin Werden and Landon Wagenseil as the Storm controlled most of the contest. Their offense moved the ball almost at will.
In the volleyball match, Englewood SKY rolled over Rowlett 25-13, 25-6. Oceanha Roth served seven straight aces in the first set as the Storm’s serving and passing were outstanding. Riley Thibideau made four kills to spark the Storm’s offense.
The Storm flag football team dumped Sarasota School of Arts and Sciences 34-7 Sept. 27, completely dominating the game. The volleyball team also won. Its only loss this season was to Sarasota Leadership Academy.
The Storm flag football and volleyball teams will be hosting their big rival Venice SKY Tuesday, starting at 4 p.m. The Florida Suncoast League playoffs will follow those matches Oct. 16-18.
