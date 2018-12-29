ENGLEWOOD — It’s been quite a year so far for the Englewood SKY middle school’s sports teams.
Leading the way for the Storm has been the girls basketball team which won the Florida Suncoast League championship and ended with a 10-0 record, defeating the runner-up Sarasota School of Arts and Science Tigers twice. Coach Erica Olson had the team on a consistent, high level of play all season.
Besides the girls’ basketball championship, the girls volleyball and cross country teams both finished second in the league. The boys cross country team was third and the Storm flag football team made the league finals, losing to SSAS 28-0. But Englewood SKY had several lopsided victories during the season. Some of the players could be playing for Lemon Bay High School next fall.
And there’s plenty of more exciting action for Storm fans in the late winter and spring. Boys and girls soccer seasons will start around mid-January. Softball, tennis, golf and baseball will follow. This will be the first time the Storm has a baseball season scheduled. It will be interesting how many players the team will eventually have. The Storm baseball season probably will overlap somewhat with the Englewood Little League baseball season. Hopefully, things will be worked out so the players might be able to play in both leagues.
Junior Mantas update
In other youth sports around the Englewood area, the Junior Mantas boys basketball program recently began its seasonal play under head coach Bobby Bounds. They opened the season Dec. 15-16 at Port Charlotte High School in the Aces Winter Classic.
The Junior Mantas lost three games in both the seventh- and eighth-grade divisions, but played some very strong competition. They will return to action Jan. 17 with some home games against the Charlotte Swiss at the L.A. Ainger Middle School gymnasium. The seventh-grade and eighth-grade teams will play. Most of the players have competed for the L.A. Ainger Cougars. Many of last year’s Cougar players are on the Lemon Bay High School boys junior varsity and freshman teams this season.
Jacob Newcomb, who played for the Cougars and Junior Mantas last year, is on the Manta Rays’ junior varsity squad this year and has led the team in scoring several times. Many of the Manta Rays basketball players learned their skills under Bounds while with the L.A. Ainger and the Junior Mantas programs.
Also, the L.A. Ainger girls volleyball season will resume Jan. 10 at Port Charlotte Middle School.
Maria Lanham, who is the head coach of both the volleyball and girls basketball teams, is trying to start an off-season program started for the L.A. Ainger girls basketball players, similar to what the L.A. Ainger boys are doing with the Junior Mantas.
