PORT CHARLOTTE — Thursday night’s middle school boys basketball game between host Port Charlotte and L.A. Ainger came down to the final seconds before the Terriers took a thrilling 45-43 victory over the visiting Cougars.
L.A. Ainger’s Jace Huber made a 3-point basket with about 30 seconds left to tie the score at 43-43. But Port Charlotte’s Amir Delcin made a quick basket and that proved to be the winner. The Cougars seemed to have control of the game in the third quarter, taking a 30-18 advantage midway through the period. But the hosts came charging back, with with Khrye Ellis leading the way. He scored 20 points, both on driving layups and jump shots. L.A. Ainger led 32-30 at the end of the third quarter, but the Eagles had just enough in the end.
Delcin added 14 points for the winners. Luke Newcomb led the Cougars with 21 points, scoring almost half of his team’s points.
“We just made too many mistakes,” said Cougars coach Bobby Bounds. “They’re (Port Charlotte) fast, but we hurt ourselves.”
“We lost to them the first time this year,” said Terriers coach Sean Bailey. “But half of our players had never played competitively before then. Tonight, our press was effective and we’ve improved a lot.”
Girls game
In the girls game, Port Charlotte rolled over the Cougars 51-8, using their quickness to force turnovers and beat the Cougars to the ball. They led 19-5 at the end of the first quarter and gradually increased their lead the rest of the way.
Nicole Marshall led the winners with 16 points and Brianna Griffiths added 10. Jayda Lanham led L.A. Ainger with 6 points and played a solid game.
“I think our press and good defense was the key for us,” said Terriers girls coach Jeff Yingling. “We were able to fast pace the game and that’s what we like to do.”
“We weren’t bothered by the press that much,” said L.A. Ainger coach Maria Lanham. “We just didn’t pass the ball well and we made some mistakes.”
The Eagles girls team is 4-0 and the Cougars are 1-3. Both boys teams are 1-3.
This Thursday, L.A. Ainger will take on host Punta Gorda and the Eagles will play Murdock. The following week the Cougars will play Murdock and Port Charlotte will meet Punta Gorda. The Charlotte County playoffs will be Oct. 20 at Port Charlotte High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.