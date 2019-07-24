By VINNIE PORTELL
Sports Editor
Newly formed in May, the Venice-based Texas Glory 16u travel softball team won its first tournament this past week in Madeira Beach.
After finishing as the No. 3 seed at the National Softball Association (NSA) state tournament, the Glory were invited to play in the 2019 Eastern “B” Open Fastpitch World Series — coming out of the loser’s bracket to win the title with back-to-back wins in the championship.
The Glory — comprised of high school players from North Port, Venice and Lemon Bay — made it out of pool play 1-1 after losing to an 18u team and were sent to the loser’s bracket with a 10-2 loss to the Clearwater Bombers in their third game of tournament play.
The loss was familiar territory for the Glory, as the team was knocked out of the NSA state tournament by the Bombers earlier this summer.
Despite another loss to the Bombers and finding themselves with their backs against the wall, the Glory overcame injuries, weather delays and nail-biting finishes to emerge as the champions.
Playing a win-or-go-home game against the Louisville Stunners, it took a dramatic defensive play just to keep the game tied and send it to a “Texas tiebreaker.”
“We had a play in the outfield where our left fielder went to catch a ball and our centerfielder was backing her up,” Glory coach Keith Rachal said. “But the ball tipped out of the glove of our left fielder and the center fielder was behind her and caught the ball for the third out. That changed the whole momentum of the game, and I really think we carried that into the championship.”
In a Texas tiebreaker — which occurs when the game is tied and an hour and 15 minutes has elapsed — each team begins one final inning with a runner on second base. The Glory scored seven runs that inning to come back for the win, but the Bombers awaited them in the final round.
Though Rachal said the team was just glad to make the championship game, the Glory didn’t settle, beating the Bombers in back-to-back games to win the tournament.
“When we won the first game against them, we knew we had a shot,” Rachal said of coming back to beat the Bombers twice. “We kind of knew that we could win it and it was gonna be tough. But we started having injuries and we started losing hope that we were gonna win it.
“But those girls battled. They battled all the way, and it really shows what they’re made of.”
Top Hitters
Madison Johnson (Venice): 7-for-12, 4 runs and 5 RBI
Jasmine Rachal (North Port): 10-for-18, 9 runs and 5 RBI
Kendall Bennett (Lemon Bay): 9-for-17, 6 runs and 2 RBI
Taylor Marino (North Port): 7-for-14, 5 runs and 7 RBI
Highlights
Avery Dodge hit a three-run home run in the opening game of the tournament and made a diving catch for the final out of the championship game.
Abby Hascall bunted Elizabeth Caviston in to take the lead in the win against the Louisville Stunners.
Madison Johnson finished 4-0 in the circle, including winning back-to-back games to get the Glory to the championship.
Kaylee Childers allows two runs to the Bombers in title game victory.
Tryouts
The Texas Glory Venice team will host tryouts on Aug. 1 from 6:30 — 8:30 p.m. at Venice Bypass Park for the upcoming fall season.
