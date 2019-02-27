NORTH PORT — The Yard Dawgs, a traveling 13-year old baseball team comprised of players from Englewood, North Port and Venice, finished with a 1-2 record in the Prostyle Tournament Saturday and Sunday at the Atwater Community Complex.
The Yard Dawgs, managed by Mike Patrick, won their first game Saturday defeating the Hitmen from Naples, 7-6. Brayden Spain was the winning pitcher for the Yard Dawgs. M.J. Patrick and Donte Taylor had big days at the plate for the winners. Taylor walked twice, stole two bases each time and scored on passed ball. Patrick also got on base twice and hit the ball well.
Later Saturday, the Yard Dawgs fell to the Outlaws from Fort Myers, 13-8, in a slugfest. The Outlaws are one of the top teams on the travel ball circuit.
Sunday morning the Yard Dawgs played the Hitmen again and lost 7-5. The Yard Dawgs scored all their runs in the final inning and had the bases loaded when the final run was recorded.
“Our season goes from September to July,” manager Patrick said. “We beat the Outlaws once in the fall. There were a lot of good teams in this tournament. We also have a new pitcher who moved here from New England, Michael Pailillo.
“Once we get to July, the players will be in a 14-year-old division.”
Next on the Yard Dawgs’ schedule is a tournament in Fort Myers this weekend. The following weekend, the Yard Dawgs will participate in a tournament in Sarasota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.