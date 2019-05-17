ENGLEWOOD —There will be plenty going on at the Englewood Family YMCA athletic fields this spring and summer.
The YMCA will be sponsoring youth flag football, starting May 25 and continuing for 10 Saturdays until late July. The program is for children 5 to 14 years old. Officials with the Englewood Cats — formerly of Pop Warner and now part of the American Youth Football Association — will be helping coach the kids.
“We’ll be teaching the kids the fundamentals of football and also giving them a chance to have fun and get out of the house,” said Shane Whitmore of the Cats. “The first day we’ll be giving a clinic from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., then have games for the kids until noon.”
The flag program will end just before the start of the Cats’ fall tackle football season. Some of the flag football players may go on to play with the Cats.
Youths can sign up for the flag football camp at the Family YMCA. The fee for the full 10 weeks is $50 for YMCA members and $60 for non-members.
Middle school championships
In other Englewood area youth sports, the L.A. Ainger Middle School Cougars boys and girl track and field teams will participate in the Charlotte County championship meet today at Charlotte High School’s track. The meet will start at 9 a.m. Besides L.A. Ainger, Punta Gorda, Murdock and Port Charlotte also will participate. Marla Lanham is the head L.A. Ainger coach, and D.J. Kiesling is her assistant.
Last season, the Cougars boys finished first and the girls took second. Murdock was first in the girls division. The Cougars boys team won by 31 points, one of the most dominating efforts in Charlotte County history, according to several coaches.
The track meet will conclude the Charlotte county middle school sports year for 2018-2019. Lanham also is the head coach of the volleyball and girls basketball teams at L.A. Ainger. Her volleyball team this past season finished second in the county behind always-strong Punta Gorda, her best finish in that sport at L.A. Ainger.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.