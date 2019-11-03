ENGLEWOOD — For five days, members of local churches went into the streets of Englewood and hugged, prayed and loved on strangers.
They also went up and down the streets with a mobile baptismal van.
The group known as Revive Englewood joined with Revive Florida for a week-long training session that ended Wednesday to help spread the ministry.
“Revive Florida helps equip God’s children to share the gospel,” explained Terri Tours, a member of New Vision Church, which sponsored some of the events during the Revive Englewood special event.
“For a week, we’ve been loving on people without judgement. We’ve reached out to people and listened to what they had to say. We prayed with them if they were hurting. We prayed with them if they were excited about Jesus. It was a great five days.”
Revive Englewood consists of local churches including New Vision, Living Hope, New Hope Baptist, First Baptist of Englewood and Christ Lutheran. Members and leaders meet to learn the needs of the community.
“We realized mental health is an issue people want to talk about to us,” Tours said. “We’ve learned that working people are having trouble buying food and paying their bills. We want to find more resources, social services and other means to help people in our community.”
Revive Florida director Caleb Beachy said many were baptized this week in the mobile baptismal vehicle, which was parked in several places around town, including the New Vision Church, 6401 Sunnybrook Blvd., Englewood.
Beachy was elated to see Christians like Brittney Maslonka baptized by her brother Noah.
“We are seeing the atmosphere is changing,” he said. “People are wanting something different in their life. They want to follow Jesus. It is done through recognizing the mind, body and spirit of each person. This is why we love people where they are at and don’t judge.”
“The five-day revival is only the beginning,” Beachy said. “We want to see it continue after we help local churches work together in unity to help others in the community.”
For more information, visit www.reviveflorida.org.
