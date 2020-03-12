The Englewood Cats are playing spring league tackle football at the Larry Nicol Field at Ann Dever Park on San Casa Drive in Englewood.

Organizers are looking for more players. Levels are 8-and-under, 10 -and-under, 12-and-under and 14-and-under. The teams will play four Saturday games, starting in the first week of April. Practices are 6 p.m.

For more information, visit playyon.com/eaaa/albums, www.englewoodcats.com, or email Greg Truisi at englewoodcatspw@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments