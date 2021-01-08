ENGLEWOOD — Caramel Brulée Latte, anyone? How about a gingerbread biscotti to go along with it?
Starbucks will be serving coffee — along with a number of sweet snacks, muffins and savory sandwiches — in Englewood.
Kimley-Horn engineers submitted plans for a Starbucks to the Englewood Water District for its water and sewer service.
The plans show the Starbucks being built in the Walmart parking lot, west of its entrance off South McCall Road (State Road 776), just to the side of Tire Kingdom.
A Starbucks spokesperson confirmed the company is planning a 2,500-square-foot shop with a drive-thru and covered patio. It is projected to open in the fall of 2021 and employ 25-30 people.
“Plans are in the process of being approved, but additional information is required before finalizing a developer’s agreement,” Water District staff stated in a report Thursday.
Starbucks’ corporate website states the company now has 32,660 stores globally, of which 51% are company-operated and 49% are licensed.
According to various sources, Starbucks founders Jerry Baldwin, an English teacher; Gordon Bowker, a writer; and Zev Siegl, a history teacher, opened their first store in 1971 near the Pike Place Market in Seattle.
Englewood appears to be the last local community to see a Starbucks.
Venice has two Starbucks — one at 1500 U.S. 41 Bypass and Center Road (across from Perkins) and a second in the Target at 4271 S Tamiami Trail. North Port’s Starbucks is in the Cocoplum Village Shops, 17739 Tamiami Trail. Port Charlotte has three Starbucks locations — one at the Port Charlotte Town Center mall, another in Target at 1400 Tamiami Trail, and a standalone location in the Peachland Promenades 925 Kings Highway.
But that doesn’t mean Englewood has been latte-less or caffeine-deprived.
On West Dearborn Street, Culture Coffee and Joe Maxx Coffee Company serve a myriad of hot and cold coffee drinks and other treats.
Then there’s always the two Dunkin’ Donuts, one at 151 S Indiana Ave., or the second at 2495 S. McCall Road.
Check Starbucks’ website for updated location information.
