SARASOTA — The State Attorney General’s Office will provide an independent review of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office investigation of an officer involved shooting.
A deputy responding to a “shots fired” disturbance call Dec. 7, shot and killed a man in the Palms and Pines Mobile Home and RV Park on U.S. 41 in Nokomis.
Mark Coleman, 65, had been fighting with his wife and it spilled from their home after midnight, Sheriff Tom Knight said.
Coleman, who just moved into the park with his wife a few months ago, was armed with a handgun and was wrestling with his wife in the backyard next to their residence.
A deputy arrived within minutes of the call.
Coleman allegedly ignored commands from the deputy to move off the woman and eventually put the barrel of a gun into his mouth.
That’s when another person jumped into the fray, according to Sarasota County authorities.
The gun ended being pointed at the deputy, who shot once, killing Coleman.
The identity of the witness who jumped into the fight and the deputy involved remain undisclosed.
The deputy is on paid administrative leave which is standard procedure, according to a Sheriff’s Office spokesman.
Investigations
“The SCSO is conducting the investigation,” said Douglas Johnson, with Sarasota County Community Affairs. “The Criminal Investigations Section is assigned the responsibility of conducting the criminal investigation of this matter. Once the Criminal Investigations Section completes their report, it will be forwarded to the State Attorney’s Office for an independent review.”
The Sheriff’s Office’s Internal Affairs Section will also conduct an internal review of the circumstances, Johnson said.
There is no word on a time frame in which the investigations might be concluded.
“These instances are significant investigations and we are working diligently to ensure it is completed in a timely manner,” Johnson said.
Concerned
Wes Singleton, of the Nokomis Barbershop, located on U.S. 41 just yards away from the mobile home park, said he supports an independent investigation, especially after the kid-prank officer involved shooting back in 2010 drew heavy criticism.
Singleton’s sister lives next door to Coleman.
Unable to contact her by phone, Singleton said he showed up at 6:40 a.m. the next day to check on his sister’s well being, and was turned away by law enforcement.
But there was police tape around his sister’s residence, too, and he refused to leave. Eventually, a forensics investigator told him she was OK and staying with a friend in the park.
Singleton looked around and saw a familiar vehicle outside a nearby home where he found his sister and her boyfriend safe inside.
“She was a little upset. She’d gone out earlier Saturday night and when she returned, there were police everywhere and she couldn’t get back into her home. They let her grab some personal belongings and told her she’d have to stay somewhere else. They couldn’t do anything until it got light out.”
Since then, a stream of barbershop customers from the park have made their way to the Nokomis Barbershop to share stories. Some say they heard only one shot, others heard three.
“Who the hell thinks that’s a good thing to bring out a gun in a trailer park?” Singleton asked rhetorically. “I feel bad for the officer. No one says I’m going to go to work and shoot someone today. They want to come home safe.”
