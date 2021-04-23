State logs noxious week of fish kills

CHARLOTTE HARBOR — Charlotte Harbor proved a deadly place for marine life this week.
Scientists with the state Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission logged 80 reports of fish kills — almost all in Charlotte Harbor — for the week of April 16 to April 23.
That kind of number hasn’t been seen in Charlotte County since 2019.
In comparison: Between Jan. 1 and April 16, wildlife officials reported only four fish kills in all of Charlotte and Sarasota counties.
And it’s all due to red tide.
In Charlotte County, nowhere appeared safe from the toxic algae bloom. Dead fish were reported in the harbor itself, and in adjoining finger canals and creeks.
The carcasses of bloated fish either washed ashore or were trapped by currents and tides, forming floating, decaying mats along seawalls. The stench of the rotting sea life added to the toxic fumes borne by the algae itself.
Red tide, or karenia brevis, can trigger fish kills and cause coughing and other respiratory ailments in humans when blooms are in medium or high concentrations.
Charlotte Harbor was inundated from the U.S. 41 bridges between Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte, all the way to the Gulf Mexico with medium counts of red tide, samples show.
One water sample collected after April 13 in Charlotte Harbor turned up a high concentration of cells, exceeding 1 million cells per liter of water.
Just west of the Interstate 75 bridges crossing the Peace River, a water sample revealed very low concentrations of red tide, only 1,000 to 10,000 per liter of water.
Local beaches remained clear of the algae and dead fish.
Water samples taken from Manasota Key showed only natural background concentrations or no signs of the algae. Very low concentrations were discovered in one water sample taken from Venice.
From Siesta Key north to Longboat Key, however, water samples spiked with low to medium concentrations of red tide, reports show.
For the most part today, winds should be blowing from an easterly direction. That’s good news. Easterly, offshore winds tend to blow red tide algae away from shorelines and further out into the Gulf.
Mote Marine Laboratory provides detailed daily beach conditions at visitbeaches.org. Those reports Friday were generally positive. Lido Beach in Sarasota reported complaints of respiratory irritations on Thursday.
To learn more about red tide, visit myfwc.com
