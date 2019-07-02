By BRIANNA KWASNIK
Staff Writer
Charlotte County students met or exceeded most state averages on standardized test scores released recently.
The Florida Department of Education released the results of the Florida Standards Assessment and end-of-course exams broken down by county.
Test scores are based on a five-point scale. Students who received a 3 or above passed.
While most of the news was good, Charlotte County saw big drops on passing percentages for the Algebra end-of-course exams, with a decrease of 9 points from the previous year, and in science grade 5 exams, 11 points.
“Whether they’re up or down is not relevant, because it’s a whole different group of kids,” said spokesperson for Charlotte County Schools Mike Riley.
Riley added the district always thought the best way to measure a student’s growth would be to test them at the beginning of the year and again at the end.
“The grades come out, and these kids have already moved on to the next grade level,” he said. “We’re comparing two different groups of kids whether they made gains or not.”
Sarasota County’s passing rates for their math and English Language Arts FSA tests remained the same as last year. They experienced a five % decrease in their passing rates for algebra end of course exams.
For the full results of test scores from 2018 and 2019, visit fldoe.org/accountability/assessments/k-12-student-assessment/results/2019.stml
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
