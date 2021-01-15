There were no major changes in red tide blooms reported this week, but state officials are continuing to keep an eye on the coastline, especially to the south of Charlotte Harbor.
Higher concentrations of toxic red tide algae blooms persist, as they has been for weeks, south of Boca Grande to Lee and Collier counties, especially around Marco Island, according to the Florida Fish and Game Conservation Commission reports Friday. Fish kills have been reported there in recent days.
All water sampling north of Boca Grande — including Charlotte and Sarasota counties — remained free or only saw small traces of the algae. Background counts are less than 1,000 cells per liter of water.
Medium concentrations, 100,000 to 1 million cells per liter of water, and high concentrations, more than a million cells, can and often do cause coughing and other respiratory ailments in humans. The higher concentrations can also kill fish and other marine life.
From Jan. 8 to Jan. 14, the wildlife commission received eight reports of fish kills due to red tide in Lee County and another 12 fish kills in Collier County. No fish kills due to red tides in either Charlotte or Sarasota counties were reported during the same time period.
Red tide is a saltwater algae dependent upon salinity levels in the water. The good news for Lee County is that it is not also being plagued with the freshwater blue-green algae blooms in the Caloosahatchee River.
Super-rich nutrient water releases from Lake Okeechobee feed blue-green algae blooms and have choked the Caloosahatchee in the past.
“We have not heard reports of blue-green algae from residents,” Lee County spokesman Tim Engstrom said Friday.
To learn more about red tide, visit myfwc.com .
New map makes predictions
The public now has ways to determine what beach will make for an enjoyable day — a day free of the stench of the toxic red tide algae.
The nonprofit Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System — thanks to grants from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration — is posting a new, interactive map that uses sampling, along with wind directions and other data, to determine respiratory health risks.
The Red Tide Respiratory Forecast Map covers all of Southwest Florida from Tampa south to Marco Island and is available at habforecast.gcoos.org.
“This is one of the newer red tide research projects,” wildlife commission spokeswoman Michelle Kerr said. “We are working with partners to improve respiratory irritation forecasts during red tide blooms.”
Onshore winds, out of the west in Southwest Florida, can blow blooms closer to shore, while easterly winds can blow them away. Also, winds and wave action break up the algae cells and release airborne toxins.
The respiratory forecasts and wind directions are updated every three hours.
The reports of the respiratory risks are divided on a scale from very low, low, moderate to high. Two scales of risk, one for healthy people and another for those with lung diseases, differentiate the risks healthy people and those who suffer from chronic ailments might experience.
With very low or low risks, healthy people may not feel any throat irritations or coughing. But those with chronic lung ailments, whether it be asthma or COPD, should leave a beach at the first sign of coughing or other effects from red tide.
