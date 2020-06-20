He taught her to drive, how to cope with pain, how to feel love and even how to repossess cars.
As a teenager, Danielle Anderson struggled. But at 14, Dean Snyder came into her life and things changed. Her new stepdad gave her hope.
"He took me in almost instantly, like I was his own," she said. "He taught me how to stand up for myself and for the first time in my life what it was like to be genuinely loved by a father figure.
Additionally, Anderson liked that Snyder was the love of her mother Julie's life.
"He showed me that love, like the way he loved my mother, really did exist," she said. "He made my mother so happy, and that was all I ever wanted for her growing up."
Dean Snyder, who grew up in North Port, moved to Port Charlotte and Arcadia. He worked for a couple different repossession companies before meeting and settling down with Julie and her two children.
"That was actually how they spent their first date," Anderson said. "They were driving around looking for cars in his big ol' repo truck."
It's one of the favorite stories Anderson said her mom likes to tell.
Things were going well for Anderson, who married her soulmate, Charles, several years ago. In January, they all celebrated Snyder's 50th birthday. One week later he died.
And things got worse
By March, the pandemic hit and Anderson took a leave of absence from her job as a Pizza Hut delivery driver. Having lupus caused her to self isolate for months. During that time, she started making small, decorative items out of resin. She wanted to perfect a piece for her father's ashes.
"I started making small random resin items trying to teach myself how to work with it so I could encapsulate my father's ashes," she said. "I made personal pieces for my family. I received so much positive feedback when I shared what I had done."
Inspired by her dad, the 27-year-old started her own business, Deezwickedcharms.
"I figured, why not?" she said. "It couldn't hurt anything to try so I gave it a shot. I was out of work due to the pandemic, and being immune-compromised, I thought maybe I could help my husband with bills by selling my work."
Anderson said she sits down and goes with the flow while working hours on her resin pieces. It takes six hours to cure each piece. Depending on the size and temperature, it takes up to a week to completely finish a layered design. Custom pieces also take longer because of the details Anderson adds to them.
While shopping, she picks out things she and her mom thinks are cool.
"I just kind of start mixing resin and see where it takes me," she said. "I try to think about themes people would like, like the rainbows, butterflies and buttons. Then there's off-the-wall things like bones and googley eyes and coffin boxes."
Anderson makes resin charms and keychains, which she can customize with different colors, glitters and add cremations. She also makes coasters, ashtrays, charms, cat faces, paws and wooden trays through Facebook, www.facebook.com/Deezwickedcharms, and Etsy, www.etsy.com/shop/DeezWickedCharms.
With the pandemic, there's limited community gatherings open such as farmer's markets, flea markets and fairs. She'll try vending at local ones in the future. For now, she sells her art pieces where ever possible like at Dakin Farms Dairy mobile popups in Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda. At these smaller sites, she likes meeting new people, exchanging ideas and challenging her new-found skills through custom orders. She's planning on selling her items June 27 at Dakin Dairy Farms, 30771 Betts Road, in Myakka City for a customer appreciation event.
Because she sells the custom cremation pieces, she listens to stories of those who've lost loved ones.
This year is hard for her and her family. It's the first Father's Day without Snyder.
"It's hard when you lose someone you love so much," she said. "I've made some special resin pieces for my family. Now, I'm making them for other families who've lost someone. My dad's ashes are in my handmade charm. He's always close to my heart. He helped me achieve so many personal goals but most of all, he showed me how important I was to him every single chance he got."
