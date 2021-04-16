In a few short months, Tony File turned his own trauma into a support system for other struggling first responders.
For years as a lieutenant with Charlotte County Fire & EMS, File tried not to let the things he encountered bother him. After 21 years in the fire service, File suffered untreated post-traumatic stress disorder that led to anger, drinking, sleepless bouts and anxiety.
Last year, he sought intense treatment at the International Association of Fire Fighters’ Center of Excellence in Maryland.
After he left treatment, he joined the World Wide Peer Support Group, a nonprofit that provides first responders help to reduce the stigma in getting mental health and substance abuse help and offers financial aid for those seeking long-term treatment. File connects the peer group weekly through online meetings.
File’s wife, Laurie, recently helped start a family support group through Zoom meetings 8 p.m. on Thursdays.
To bring the group together as well as supporters, File created a Stomp the Stigma Walk for first responder PTSD & Suicide Awareness at 8 a.m. on May 29 on Boca Grande Community Center pavilion, 131 1st St.
“It’s a way to remember they are not alone in what they are going through and they don’t have to suffer in silence,” Tony File said.
File has two special humidor gift sets among the prizes.
For more information about the Stomp the Stigma Walk, call 941-232-6336.
For more information about the World Wide Peer Support Group, visit https://worldwidepeersupport.org/services/.
