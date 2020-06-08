ENGLEWOOD — Casey Key didn't fare well this weekend, but Manasota Key, Knight and Don Pedro islands appeared to weather the weekend's high surf.
With the passing of Tropical Storm Cristobal in the Gulf of Mexico, portions of North Casey Key Road near Nokomis was washed out by the stormy surf. Sarasota County Public Works didn't waste time repairing the road.
"We plan to stabilize the northbound lane so traffic can get through," Public Works Director Spencer Anderson said Monday. "Following that we will stabilize the failed section of step revetment and rebuild the southbound lane so it can be opened to traffic. The northbound lane should be passable in the next 24-36 hours.
"Our timetable for the southbound lane has not been determined." Anderson said.
In September 2017, Hurricane Irma washed out Manasota Key Road at the north end of Blind Pass Beach in Englewood. Sarasota County reopened the road a month later.
That didn't happen this weekend. The beaches along Manasota Key, which were recently renourished with new sand, held up.
At Englewood Beach, Mark Timchula, known as the Beach Guy for his beach chair and umbrella rentals at the public beach, estimated the beach to be 50 or more feet wide Monday.
Originally, a Charlotte County beach project deposited additional sand along the shoreline assuming it would be swept below the water line. The county, however, intends to maintain a 50-foot linear beach along Manasota Key.
TURTLE NESTS HIT
"We seldom use words like 'all' or 'always' when talking turtle, but very many of the nests were washed over or inundated by the strawberry moon high tides and storm driven heavy surf," Coastal Wildlife Club spokeswoman Carol Leonard said.
"Where I patrol, every nest was washed over and many of the nest stakes are among the missing," she said. "I found a couple broken off ones laying up on beach."
Leonard also said several areas of the beach that had sustained severe erosion have since filled in with new sand.
"It’s a dynamic place," Leonard said. "Also, many of the nests have had sand accreted onto them, leaving only a few inches of the nest stakes visible about the sand. Nests that are washed over can hatch or have partial hatches. If nests are under water too long, the embryos inside the eggs will drown."
The Coastal Wildlife Club posted a video on its Facebook page showing a loggerhead sea turtle heading down a seaweed strewn beach as she returned to the Gulf on Sunday.
South of Stump Pass on Knight and Don Pedro islands, Brenda Bossman, the state primary permit holder overseeing sea turtle patrols on Knight and Don Pedro, described the barrier islands as faring fairly well.
"We lost stakes, but I won't know if we lost nests yet," Bossman said. She also said portions of the barrier islands gained some sand.
All things considered, she said, the stormy weather did not quell the sea turtles from nesting over the weekend.
Both the Coastal Wildlife Club and Bossman have been reporting how this nesting season is a busy one so far. The local sea turtle nesting season extends from May 1 to Oct. 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.