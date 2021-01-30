Historical Photo 2

This photo of the Chadwick family of Englewood is part of the YouTube gallery narrated by Lemon Bay Historical Society member Nancy Wille.

 SCREEN SHOT

ENGLEWOOD — Sarasota County's centennial celebration got a recent boost that includes a YouTube video featuring unique photos of Englewood's past.

The narrator, Nancy Wille is a Lemon Bay Historical Society member who grew up in Englewood. She helped set up the "Vintage Englewood Photos" slideshow of historic photos of from the community, some dating back 100 years.

The slideshow includes photos of longtime residents and pioneer families. It traces the growth of Englewood into and through the 1950s and 1960s.

"This is a parade," Wille said in her explanation of a photo of late 1940s automobiles with banners celebrating a Fourth of July fish fry.

"Anything for a parade in Englewood," Wille recalled.

Englewood Historical Photos

One of the historical photos in the online YouTube gallery provided and narrated by Lemon Bay Historical Society member Nancy Wille.

Another photo shows Englewood Boy Scouts gathered for a Memorial Day remembrance in the 1950s. Those and other events drew the Englewood community closer.


"Anything to get the people out and being families together," Wille said.

Don Bayley, communications director for Sarasota County's Centennial celebration, worked with Wille to put together the video and post it on YouTube. He serves on various historical boards throughout the county.

Lemon Bay Historical Society

"That was a lot of work," Wille said of processing the 300 or more slides that made up the 55-minute video. But it was worth the effort.

Wille hopes old-timers and newer residents alike will view the video, to see what Englewood looked like and how community has progressed.           

A second YouTube video of Englewood traces the journey of the historic Green Street Church building from Green Street to its present location on South Indiana Avenue.

