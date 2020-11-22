This story is part of a Thanksgiving week series that recognizes those people who do something special.
NORTH PORT — Lynette Preston learned her adoption of Harley Grace's was final while the two were sitting in a minivan outside a pharmacy, waiting for the child's prescription to be filled.
"We had to have the adoption via a Zoom meeting with the judge," Preston said. "Harley has a life-threatening metabolic disorder called glutaric acidemia type 1. She’s a vegan and eats lots of fresh fruit and veggies, but has to have many doctor's visits and blood drawn at the hospital in Tampa."
On the day of the recent adoption, Preston and her ex-husband John Cook took the baby to a doctor's appointment while waiting on the call from the judge. The doctor gave them a prescription for Harley. As they were picking it up, the judge called.
"I was so excited," Preston said. "I showed the judge the baby in her car seat. It was such a good feeling. It took so long, it was expensive to hire an attorney and there were so many obstacles dealing with the biological mother who didn't believe the paperwork was necessary, but finally Harley Grace was my legal daughter."
For months, Preston begged the baby's biological mother to sign paperwork from New Jersey and send it back to Florida. The more delay, the less help Preston could get for the sickly child who needed completed paperwork for everything from a Social Security number to a Medicaid card. The mother lived with Preston in North Port briefly while pregnant. Paramedics once responded after the mother, who battled addiction, drank medicine that wasn't prescribed to her. After giving birth, the mother signed paperwork, left the baby at Sarasota Memorial Hospital and went back to north.
"I was the power of attorney for the baby, but there was other important paperwork that needed to be signed, and it wasn't before the mother had left," Preston said. "Harley was sick, she was diagnosed with neonatal abstinence syndrome caused by drugs and withdrawal, and needed to be transferred to a children's hospital. We learned she also had a metabolic disorder. We were told it was serious."
Doctor's explained Harley Grace has a rare but serious inherited condition. Her body can't process certain amino acids which are the building blocks of protein. The condition causes a harmful build-up of substances in the blood and urine. Normally the body can break down protein foods like meat and fish into amino acids. Harley Grace's doesn't.
"I knew this meant she would need a special diet," she said. "I knew it would be a little more expensive than regular baby food. I didn't care, I wanted this baby that was left in the hospital so much, I was willing to fight for her."
Preston's joy on adoption day was short lived on the way back home. After stopping at the intersection of River Road and Venice Avenue, the couple's 2014 Nissan Quest broke down. The transmission failed. The van traveled several more feet and died.
Preston and the baby waited on the side of the road for a ride from a friend as Cook had the van towed.
"I owe $8,700 on the van and it costs about $4,000 to fix the transmission," she said.
Without an emergency savings account to fix the van, the couple sold items in a yard sale and asked friends for help to buy a used car. They raised $850.
"The car ran until John got home, it was rigged to last about 40 miles only before the transmission was shot. We asked for our money back, but all the seller would do is send a text message with a smiley face that said tough. We sold it for $200 to the junkyard the next day."
Preston sold more items and launched a Paypal donation account to help raise $1,500 for a better vehicle.
"As I am doing this, I’m neglecting my medical needs because I have to have a car to take Harley Grace to the doctor's appointments," she said. "I'm doing this on my own. It is humbling and embarrassing to ask for help. I have enough for license and insurance."
Despite the daily challenges of a lack of transportation, Preston asks friends for rides to the store for baby food and diapers. During a recent trip to Walmart, Preston used a gift certificate given to her at an adoption party at Englewood Beach, for Harley's first birthday presents.
"I know she won't remember this all, but I wanted her first birthday to be special," Preston said. "It’s very expensive. But Harley Grace is my blessing from God. I let her point to which dolls she wanted. Her room is decorated in the colorful 'Troll' movie theme. She has lots of trolls."
Preston says 2020 is the worst and best year of her life. She has great days like Nov. 11, when Harley Grace walked for the first time on her own. Other days are bad because something as common as a fever can be deadly for Harley.
"I know we all are struggling," she said. "I didn’t know I’d be adopting a baby or paying all this money out for it a couple of years ago, but there was no way I was leaving a child with a life-threatening metabolic disorder behind in the hospital."
Preston tried to apply for Sarasota County CARES funding, which had funds for vehicle repairs, but didn't qualify because she's on disability and not considered directly impacted by the pandemic.
"It's sad that something life a vehicle repair can set you back so far," she said. "I'm selling everything I can find in my house. I started a jewelry-making business. When Harley Grace is old enough, she can help too. Until then, I want to enjoy every moment with her."
