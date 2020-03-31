What was supposed to be a whirlwind sightseeing cruise to Argentina, Chile and Brazil, turned into a $15,000 credit card nightmare in canceled flights and uncertainty for one local couple still at sea.
Charles Griffith Reynolds, wellness coordinator at Franz Ross Park YMCA in Port Charlotte, and his husband Bill Vigneault set sail on a Princess cruise in early March. It was a trip they'd looked forward to, but now they just want to come home.
They're not alone out there.
The Cruise Lines International Association reported about 40 ships with 90,000 passengers were at sea when President Donald Trump announced a travel ban that has banned foreigners from traveling to this country.
On March 13, fears over onboard COVID-19 outbreaks caused the Cruise Lines International Association to suspend operations from U.S. ports of call for 30 days.
Other countries also shut down their ports as well. Ships were able to dock and get supplies, but not stay in port. Reynolds and Vigneault learned they couldn't get off the ship at any of the planned destinations.
"We thought we could at least dock in other countries, but we were sent away," said Reynolds, via telephone to the Sun — at a cost of $5 per minute. "We're still hoping to be in Fort Lauderdale by April 4. We can only hope we are allowed off the ship."
Reynolds said after arriving in Rio de Janeiro, they were told if they got off the ship they could not get back on.
The pair thought they would get a flight back to Florida. They booked tickets on an American Express card, but the flight was canceled. They booked others and the same thing happened. After $15,000 in charges racked up, Vigneault spent more than an hour on the phone trying to get refunds. They weren't able to book another flight.
"It's been a complicated nightmare," Reynolds said. "We heard there were 2,000 flights canceled. Ours included."
On March 27, the Coral Princess arrived in Bridgetown, Barbados for supplies. The ship is now traveling to Fort Lauderdale.
"We just hope we can get off this floating hotel this week in Fort Lauderdale," Reynolds said. "We will rent a vehicle and drive home where we will shelter in place."
LEADING THE LINE DANCE
The travel ban forced anyone who lived in Argentina to get off the Princess ship and into a 14-day quarantine, Reynolds said.
"Because so many of the ship's crew were put off in Argentina, it was up to the passengers to create entertainment," he said.
Reynolds isn't shy, and he's doing what he can to lighten up the situation. As the YMCA fitness director, he's in front of people all the time, and he has years of theater and acting experience. He was in the "Choices and Chances" film produced by Charlotte County TV production manager Elizabeth Tracy last year.
"So I have been teaching line dancing and fitness classes on the ship," he said. "We were listed in the daily 'Patter' for the day. The cruise director introduced myself and Bill. There were about 150 people in attendance and people were having a great time line dancing. Employees told us that was a first for any special class led by a passenger.
"There's nothing else to do, so we are having fun."
Despite other cruise ships having sick passengers aboard, Reynolds said his ship has has not had any cases of COVID-19.
"We have mandatory temperature checks twice a day, and then some are done randomly," Reynolds said. "It's done in an orderly fashion. There's no chaos. We are practicing social distancing. We are washing our hands. "
Reynolds said the ship's crew has been "superb" with helping guests fill their depleted prescriptions.
"Had we been able to get off the ship, we would have gone to the drug store to get refills," he said. "I would have run out of my medication by now. The crew asked us to fill out a form and they filled the script. It was painless. I believe that's kept people healthy."
Then Princess Cruises recently announced a voluntarily pause of the global operations of its 18 cruise ships for two months.
That decisions impacted Reynolds again. He was supposed to go on another cruise in mid-April with his grandchildren, but it's canceled. The family was offered a 100% refund or a $600-per person credit.
"My grandkids heard the president say that things would be better by Easter, so they got their hopes up that we were still going on the cruise," he said. "That's not the case. We will eventually get to go. We love Princess Cruises. They have been fantastic to the passengers. They covered our phone calls so we can talk to our loved ones. We have free internet too. We are not panicked."
