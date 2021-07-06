NORTH PORT — Kailyn Petrosky takes care of a horse that provides therapy to veterans and children.
The North Port High student spent more than 2,000 hours volunteering at Reins Inspiring Change Inc. in North Port Estates, doing equine therapy with disabled children. She works with children with various family issues, behavioral and developmental delays.
Kailyn, who is described as "kind, dependable and compassionate" was named the first-ever Do the Right Thing first-place winner for the Kiwanis Club of North Port and North Port Police Department's jointly sponsored program.
Kailyn's eyes lit up when called to come forward during the recent banquet held at the Morgan Family Center in North Port.
She stood next to Michael Krawiec, the second-place winner. Michael works almost a full-time job to support his family. He's working towards attending a major university to make his late father proud.
The third-place winner was Emma Vana. At 9, Emma was disheartened after seeing law enforcement negatively portrayed in the media last year. Emma made handmade wooden thin blue line flags to show her support for law enforcement.
Last year, Emma launched a Facebook page called, "Spreading Smiles," and traveled throughout Florida giving her wooden boxes and more than 500 flags to officers in 40 counties.
The police and Kiwanis also received nominations from youth groups and gave prizes to students who gave back to the community and the region as a club.
Move Mountains members were honored at the youth group of the year for the many hours spent helping others. They include Austin Nappi, Owen Nappi, Ava Nappi, Ella Nappi, Dominic Joyce, Kinley McCaffrey, Charley McCaffrey, Wyatt McCaffrey, Landon Salerno, Cole Salerno, Wyatt Salerno, Kaylin Severe, Madison Ketchum and Katelyn Deruiter.
Move Mountains makes patriot packages with toiletries, candy, snacks and cards and sends them overseas to local service members who are deployed. They do monthly meal and snack pickups for local families who are battling cancer; make blankets for Rescue Garage for the puppies up for adoption; made crafts for North Port Pines residents; visit kids Golisano Children's Hospital in Fort Myers; do food drives, donated 25 bikes for Christmas gifts for children in need and built a new play area at the Animal Welfare League in Port Charlotte and much more.
Also honored was Girl Scout Troop 337, whose members Sydney Mays, Skye Saltzman, Lehanna Wagner, Michiala Mativi, Amber Turner and Elizabeth Sawyer, have been in Girl Scouts for more than 10 years, have sold cookies and donated hundreds of dollars to organizations including Clara’s Clubhouse, Relay for Life, Awaken Church and Move Mountains.
Standouts for the 2020-21 school year who were nominated included Cahryn Dennis, who noticed that there were several kids in her class without daily snacks. Cahryn brought in many snacks to help feed the students in need.
In January of 2021, a classmate of Navid LaFortune's died. The teacher thought Navid would be good for the Big Buddy/Little Buddy mentor program to help the student. The two were paired up and talked about anything bothering the boy during his crisis.
Noah Roser and Angelina Royer helped a failing student who was missing more than 33 assignments make them all up and pass the class.
Jathien Solivan received multiple text messages from a remote student in another county who was depressed and contemplating taking his own life. Jathien immediately reported it. Law enforcement found the student before he followed through and was able to get him the help he needed.
Krysta Fowler designed a free STEM camp for 80 fellow Girl Scouts to experience science, technology, engineering and math. Krysta also designed a custom badge for the 80 girls who participated in the jam-packed day of activities.
Skyla Fowler sewed dozens of cloth bags for 100 sick kids at Johns Hopkins Hospital in St. Petersburg and delivered them.
Also honored for Doing the Right Thing were students Ashleigh Allen, Serena Kohler, Savannah Morgan, Raymond Rosich, Endya Bell, Grace Campbell, Daniel Melnichuk, Raymond Rosich, Diandra Saunders, Aubrie Lowe, Addison Lowe, Mason Lowe, Tyler Lowe, Tongo Ouattara, Hayley Allen and Emily Durham.
All recipients at the banquet received medals, prizes from local businesses, a dinner, keepsake booklet including a letter from Gov. Ron DeSantis who wrote, "I am confident that tonight is just the beginning of the great success you will achieve in school and in life."
