Sarasota County Schools Food & Nutrition team is providing all Sarasota County students and children 18 years and younger free breakfasts and lunches for the Thanksgiving break.
Meals must be ordered by 5 p.m. today with pickup from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Remote learners may order meals as usual on MySchoolBucks. All students will receive the same number of meals.
To pick up meals, parents/caregivers must bring a student ID, school ID, state ID, copy of report card or birth certificate.
In North Port
Free meals are at Atwater Elementary. To register go to www.eventbrite.com/e/free-food-for-thanksgiving-break-for-children-atwater-elementary-tickets-128929460487
To register at North Port High School visit www.eventbrite.com/e/free-food-for-thanksgiving-break-for-children-north-port-high-school-tickets-129317940441
In Venice
In Venice, free food is at Garden Elementary. Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/free-food-for-thanksgiving-break-for-children-garden-elementary-tickets-129327338551
For any troubles with registration, please call 941-486-2199.
