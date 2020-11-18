Sarasota County Schools Food & Nutrition team is providing all Sarasota County students and children 18 years and younger free breakfasts and lunches for the Thanksgiving break.

Meals must be ordered by 5 p.m. today with pickup from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Remote learners may order meals as usual on MySchoolBucks. All students will receive the same number of meals.

To pick up meals, parents/caregivers must bring a student ID, school ID, state ID, copy of report card or birth certificate.

In North Port


Free meals are at Atwater Elementary. To register go to www.eventbrite.com/e/free-food-for-thanksgiving-break-for-children-atwater-elementary-tickets-128929460487

To register at North Port High School visit www.eventbrite.com/e/free-food-for-thanksgiving-break-for-children-north-port-high-school-tickets-129317940441

In Venice

In Venice, free food is at Garden Elementary. Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/free-food-for-thanksgiving-break-for-children-garden-elementary-tickets-129327338551

For any troubles with registration, please call 941-486-2199.

