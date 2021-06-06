ENGLEWOOD — Andrew Dame’s sign explained how dogs on the beach can scare the nesting birds.
The 11-year-old was one of several Englewood Elementary School students awarded Friday by the “Share the Shore with Beach-nesting Birds Beaches” contest.
Fifth-grader Katerina Mazzo, 11, also won with a poster that said, “The beaches are the bird’s home.” Her classmate Gavin Defilippis’ sign read, “We can share the beach.”
“We need to keep the birds safe and we shouldn’t disturb the birds,” Defilippis, 12, said.
About 300 students from Rachel Baker’s third, fourth and fifth grades created colorful signs warning of human disturbances. The contest was led by Englewood resident Mary Lundeberg, who received a NANPA Foundation 2020 Philip Hyde Conservation Grant to teach students about protecting the bird habitat.
A grant from the Philip Hyde Conservation from the North American Nature Photography Association allowed Lundeberg to reprint 10 youth signs from paper onto metal signs. They will soon be installed near the roped-off areas at Stump Pass Beach State Park to help least terns, Wilson’s plovers, and black skimmers that live and nest there.
Also the contest winners’ signs and 35 additional youth signs will be hung at the Elsie Quirk Library in Englewood and the Port Boca Grande Lighthouse & Museum on Gasparilla Island to educate the community.
“The signs help explain how to protect the endangered least tern bird, which has declined in population by 40% in the last 50 years,” Lundeberg said.
These and other beach-nesting birds are threatened by habitat loss, coastal recreation, dogs, human disturbances, plastic pollution, water pollution, climate change, overfishing and predators that are attracted to food that humans discard on the beach.
“The least tern flies from Brazil to nest on our beaches,” Lundeberg said. “The birds are white like the sand. The mother teaches the birds to lie flat if something is approaching them. The problem is they can get stepped on. This is why these signs are good, because they help educate the community about these delicate birds that come all the way from South America to have their babies. Then they usually fly back to Brazil by August.”
Because of the pandemic, visitors weren’t allowed at schools this year, but that didn’t stop Lundeberg from holding a dozen Zoom meetings with Baker’s students. She taught them about beachgoers and beach-nesting birds.
Local artist Linda Soderquist, the Venice Area Audubon Society Youth Education coordinator, helped judge the sign contest.
Lundeberg said there’s a Barrier Island Parks Society (BIPS) Bird Steward group that goes out on Saturdays and educates beachgoers about the threatened birds.
“We talk about not bringing dogs to Stump Pass Beach, even from boats — it’s prohibited,” she said. “We ask parents to please teach children not to chase or feed birds, who need to rest or tend their young. Birds disturbed from their nests for 10 minutes in the hot Florida sun can result in fried eggs. Untended chicks become easy pickings for predators, such as crows and gulls. These are also areas where fireworks can not be used.”
For more information on the Bird Steward program, email bipsbirds@gmail.com.
