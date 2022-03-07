ENGLEWOOD — Technical Sgt. Kalixta Nichols explained that a job with U.S. Space Force means securing everyday systems like cell phones, GPS and satellites.
“Space Force helps protect these assets,” Nichols told a group of sophomores and seniors Friday morning at the Lemon Bay High School career fair.
This was Nichols’ first trip to the Mantas gymnasium to speak with students. Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19.
The U.S. Space Force was launched in 2020 with a mission to defend the nation and its freedom to operate in space. Space Force trains, equips and sends forces to improve defense technology, global security, communication and provide independent options to achieve national objectives by applying military spacepower.
“Joining Space Force through the United States Air Force is good for anyone who wants change and innovation,” said Nichols, the first Black recruiter for Space Force who serves Florida, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. “ We are looking at students who want a career in STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) fields.”
Nichols said the Air Force differs from Space Force as its cadets aren’t deployed — they stay stateside.
“They do have the same benefits as the Air Force,” she said. “Space Force specializes in space operations, cyber-surety and intelligence.”
Several students signed up for more information from Nichols to contact them in the near future.
Others spoke to recruiters from the Army, Navy, Air Force, United States Military Academy, United States Naval Academy, The Citadel, U.S. Coast Guard and United States Merchant Marine Academy.
Other students spent time learning about tuition, majors and other concerns at booths including University of South Florida, Florida Southern College, Keiser University, Florida SouthWestern State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Florida Atlantic University, Full Sail University, Florida Institute of Technology, L3Harris Airline Academy, Wilkes Honors College of FAU, Valdosta State University, Charlotte Technical College — Aviation Department, Florida State University, The University of Alabama at Birmingham, New College of Florida, State College of Florida (SCF), Florida Gulf Coast University, University of North Florida, University of Florida, University of South Carolina, Nova Southeastern University, Florida International University, Rollins College, Florida Polytechnic University, Palm Beach Atlantic University, Temple University, Jersey College School of Nursing, Long Island University, Lynn University, Millennia Atlantic University and University of Central Florida.
Sydney Stotltenberg, coordinator of transfer student services for the University of North Florida, answered questions from 18-year-old Zach LeClair.
“I want to go there,” LeClair said of UNF. “I’m not sure of my major right now, but I’m interested in environmental science.”
Christopher Parent, admissions officer at Keiser University, said they have more than 100 degrees, including a few new ones like cinematic arts, applied engineering and equine studies.
“We had a really good turnout from the colleges and recruiters,” said Teresa Dailey, LBHS career counselor. “The ninth-graders and 11th-graders also get 45 minutes to come and speak to the colleges about their future.”
Dailey said about 260 seniors are slated to graduate in May.
