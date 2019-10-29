ENGLEWOOD — Did you know some middle school students may not know a lot about vegetables?
Cielo Schneider asked a large group of students at L.A. Ainger Middle School how many knew that a pickle starts out as a cucumber. There were a lot of giggles and exclamations of "duh," but several hands went up.
Schneider, a University of Florida Family Nutrition Program employee, held a cucumber and explained how they are high in water and fiber. Then she offered them to students.
Schneider was joined by Kelly Wilson, Food Systems specialist for the UF/IFAS Extension Family Nutrition Program, which serves Charlotte through Collier counties.
"About 750 students got to see the presentation, which is part of the Farm to School month," said ESE teacher Maureen Cerbone, whose students manage the school garden.
"For some of these kids, they've never had fresh fruits and vegetables before. They don't know about the food pyramid and how many fruits and vegetables they should eat each week."
Cerbone applies for grants, along with Joan Mangone, the home economics teacher. Together they have cooking lessons and healthy eating choices workshops for students.
During the recent schoolwide event, students tasted vegetables and answered questions about the value of fresh vegetables.
Two volunteer students were asked to hold a string and walk backward about 25 steps. When they got far enough apart, they had demonstrated the length of a human's small intestine, which is the next place food goes after it leaves the stomach.
The exercise was to explain how vegetables help break down food in that part of the body.
Students volunteered handing out cucumber samples, and those who wanted, got to taste some.
After Joselyn Coleman bit into the cucumber soaked in oil and vinegar, she made a funny face. Then she started to come around.
"It's not bad," said the 13-year-old student.
Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com
