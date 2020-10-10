COVID-19 hasn’t stopped kindness from local businesses, nonprofits and others in our communities. Here’s some good news from around the area.
ENGLEWOOD — Second grader Presley Scott made her classmates laugh while spreading the message of cancer awareness.
The Glenallen Elementary School student battled cancer. As a school-wide fundraiser, fellow students agreed to bring in pocket change. The goal was to raise more change than what Presley weighed. The 7-year-old girl weighs 40 pounds. If that happened, Presley could pick the either the principal or assistant principal to smooch a pie in their face.
Glenallen students did much better than 40 pounds of money and raised nearly 100 pounds. It all added up to about $400.
Now Presley could pie both principal Becky Drum and Michelle Miller, the assistant principal. She loved it.
Then as a surprise to the Presley’s classmates in Kate Allison‘s class, the principal allowed a friendly Silly String battle.
All the money raised was donated to the Go Gold Pediatric Cancer Center Nicklaus Children’s Hospital is South Florida. It is a licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children, with nearly 800 attending physicians and more than 475 pediatric sub-specialists.
Glenallen Elementary students celebrated Presley, who they call a true survivor.
MORE GOOD NEWS
Troop 26 of Englewood recently announced its newest Eagle Scouts: Brock McDowall, Dylan Schoeneck and Matthew Finck. The select a project and work hard on it to improve the community and show other scouts how to make a positive difference.
Do the Right Thing nominations
The North Port Police Department partnered with the Kiwanis Club of North Port and launched the Do the Right Thing program last year. However, COVID-19 shortened the school year. The end-of-the-year ceremony was canceled.
The new school year is in full swing. If you know a North Port student who did the right thing by helping in the community, distinguish themselves by their exemplary behavior, turned in a wallet or other valuable item to the police department or school, saved a pet or a person from harm or did something else above and beyond, nominate them. Forms can be mailed to the police department or given to the school resource officer.
Forms are online at bit.ly/2SKdwK8.
Students will receive a visit by an officer at the school, given an award and have the opportunity to attend the spring banquet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.