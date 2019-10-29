ESlbsom103019a

Congratulations to Lemon Bay High School's September Students of the Month. They are freshmen Max Ackerman and Reilly Huber, sophomores Charlie Dillmore and Marie L'Abbe, juniors Krista Leo and Thomas "Trey" Scott, and seniors Bailey Grossenbacher and John Moore with principal Bob Bedford.
