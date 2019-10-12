Children paddled their hearts out Saturday morning during the annual Englewood Pioneer Days Cardboard Boat Races at Ann Dever Regional Park Pool. The free event was sponsored by the Englewood Flotilla 87 who gave awards to all boaters who participated. Englewood Mayor for A Day John Radkins, executive director of Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary, EARS, kicked off the event as part of his “one day” duties.
The next event is the Englewood Pioneer Days Parade and Festival Hurricane Reboot on Nov. 2-3 after Hurricane Dorian threatened Florida during Labor Day when these activities are held. The festival is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Pioneer Park, along Dearborn Street, with a free kids area, music, multiple vendors, food trucks and the Whiskey Corner Beer Garden. The fun continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m with awards given at 2:15 p.m. and a Corvette car show, beer garden, vendors and a free children’s activity area.
SUN PHOTOS BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
