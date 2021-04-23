ENGLEWOOD — Dan Cole’s left eye wedged shut as bright-green slime rolled down his head and ears, toward his face.
Kindergarten students lined up Friday with their cups gooey, green slime that came all the way from Australia. With cups filled, they got to choose who would wear it.
Some picked Cole, their physical educational teacher, for a slime dump. Others took turns dousing both Englewood Elementary School principal Mark Grossenbacher and Ellen Ziarnicki assistant principal.
“Aghhh, that went down my back,” Ziarnicki jumped as children giggled. “It’s in my mouth.”
Some students shied away from splashing the principal while others bravely got on their tiptoes to empty their cups over his head.
“They got me good,” Grossenbacher said as he threw the wet slime at Ziarnicki.
Grossenbacher and the slime team had to keep their promise to the more than 580 students. The party celebrated shattering an $8,000 goal to the tune of $18,000 for the Hearth Challenge Fund for the American Heart Association.
This year, students were told if they raised just $1 for the fund, they could slime the principal, assistant principal or the PE teacher.
“On Tuesday, Englewood Elementary was recognized by the (Sarasota County) School Board for raising the most money in the district,” Grossenbacher said. “There’s money still coming in. Three lunch ladies donated $100 each, and it’s allowed every student to participate in the slime party today.”
Cole said 30% to 40% of students generally participate in raising money for the Heart Challenge. This year, 80% did which catapulted the school’s donations.
He said each class learned about heart-healthy diets and better eating habits and exercise. They were given prizes for raising money.
The American Heart Association helps with a variety of problems that include brain health, cardiac rehab, cardiac arrest, aortic aneurysm, cardiomyopathy, cholesterol, congenital heart defects, diabetes, flu prevention, heart attack, heart murmurs, heart valve problems and disease, high blood pressure and more.
“Most fundraisers were canceled due to COVID-19, so we ended up having most of our fundraising online and it went very well,” Cole said. “The fundraiser ended four weeks ago and we still are getting money in for the American Heart Association.
Grossenbacher is leaving Englewood Elementary School in June. He will begin the new school year as the principal at Woodland Middle School in North Port. He said he’d consider bringing the “slime” heart challenge to the middle school.
“I think I could be talked into it,” a smiley-green Grossenbacher smiled.
For more information, on the American Heart Association, visit www.heart.org
